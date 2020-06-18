Edward Charles Klakoski, son, husband, father and grandfather, passed into eternity on Monday, June 15, 2020 to be reunited with his loved ones; his wife, Helen, daughter, Donna, BFF, Tia, brother, Walter, parents along with many relatives and friends.
Ed was one of a kind. His beautiful bright blue eyes displayed his personality. Ed was born on April 14, 1934 at the farm in Gheen, MN. He was an authentic farmer, hunter, fisherman, snowmobiler, mechanic, electrician, and carpenter. He knew it all with perfection.
Ed was married to Helen Mae Strgar on February 13, 1956. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1956 and was stationed in Fort Hood, TX. He worked in various mines for 38 years as a truck driver and maintenance mechanic.
Ed is survived by his children, Tami Steinke and Charles Klakoski, grandchildren: Mollianne, Travis and Tyler; sister, Emily LaTendresse. Ed will always survive in our hearts.
A visitation time will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home Chapel in Chisholm, followed by interment in Chisholm Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm.
To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
