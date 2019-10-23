On Saturday, October 19, 2019, Edward James Dorman was unexpectedly called home, while doing one of the many things he loves, spending time with his wife.
Ed was born on July 6, 1951, to Vernon and Betty (McKinzie) Dorman in Litchfield, Minnesota. As one of six kids, he had endless stories of the mischief they got into growing up. He attended elementary school in a one-room schoolhouse, District 3, Meeker County in Kimball, walking up hill both ways to school, of course. He later attended and graduated from Litchfield High School, Litchfield, Minnesota, class of 1969.
After high school, Ed worked hard to realize his dream of becoming an engineer. He went to junior college in Willmar, Minnesota, and later transferred to the University of Minnesota where he earned a Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering. It wasn’t easy, he worked his way through college driving bus for the City of Falcon Heights, managing a Super America gas station, and eating buttered bread and noodles.
After graduating college, Ed was lucky enough to marry the love of his life, Mary Ellen Gillet, in St. Paul, Minnesota, on July 12, 1974. After a honeymoon to Niagara Falls, they made their home in Makinen, Minnesota. They raised two children, Sarah and Paul.
Ed went to work for U.S. Steel-Minntac in Mountain Iron, Minnesota, as an Engineer, which he truly enjoyed for 35 years. During his tenure, he also spent time working for U.S. Steel at their headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. When he retired from U.S. Steel in 2009, things quieted down, there were a few less pranks and April Fool’s Day wasn’t nearly as exciting. During his time at Minntac, he also enrolled in and completed St. Scholastica’s Masters of Business Management program.
After six months in retirement, Ed went stir crazy and started his second career with St. Louis County Schools as Transportation Director. This was going great until he decided to retire, again, and pursue his Superintendent’s license. He completed the Educational Administration program at St. Cloud State University and received his license in 2017.
Ed believed in hard work and service, he had a really hard time saying “no” when asked for help and was quick to jump in when he saw a need. He was a member of the Mesabi East School Board for 16 years, he was a member of the Minnesota State School Board Association, volunteered as a Junior Achievement Advisor at Virginia High School, and during one of his retirements he even worked as a volunteer tax preparer. Unofficially, he volunteered anytime a neighbor, friend or stranger asked for help.
With Ed’s passing there are certainly less stories being told, not as many pranks and the world is now missing one of its greatest joke tellers. We’re not sure who’s going to make the famous “Ed’s Bun’s” for Thanksgiving this year. In addition to Ed’s family and countless friends, L&M, Canelake’s Candies and F&D Meats are also in mourning as they’ve lost one of their greatest customers. At one time, Ed’s tractor collection numbered 20+, and while it had slimmed down over the years, he still enjoyed time on those rackety old seats. He and Mary Ellen spent many nights riding through the neighborhood on their Honda Big Red, entertaining over a bon fire, working around the yard and tending to their flock of wildlife they were accumulating. Ed had recently finished constructing his self-designed ultimate grill shed, where he was looking forward to grilling and smoking endless, tasty creations.
Family, however, was a top priority for Ed, particularly his children and grandchildren. He certainly made sure to teach his children all of life’s basics, as well as a few not-so-basics. The neighborhood kids are still talking about his five-alarm bon fires and riding through the winter fields on the back of an old 1970 Chevy truck hood. He was working hard to create many of these same memories with his grandchildren as well, making sure they had their first four-wheeler rides well before the age of… very young.
Left to tend Ed’s grill shed are his wife, Mary Ellen, of Markham; his children, Sarah (Brett) Foley of Glidden, Iowa, and Paul (Susie Suwalski) of Schaumburg, Illinois. His grandchildren, Charlie and Max Edward Foley of Glidden, Iowa. His brothers, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Greeting Ed when he got to Heaven were his parents, Vernon and Betty Dorman, his father and mother-in-law, William and Cecile Gillet, and his nephew, Roger Dorman.
Funeral Mass for Edward James Dorman, 68, of Makinen, will be 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Biwabik with Fr. Peter Lambert as celebrant. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-5 pm with wake prayers at 4:30 pm at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the mass at church on Monday. Family burial service will be in the Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights, MN.
