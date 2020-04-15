Edward S. Brown, 92, of Hoyt Lakes died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Chris Jensen Nursing Home in Duluth, Minnesota.
He was born September 7, 1927 in Pennington, Minnesota to William and Ada Mae (Kind) Brown. In 1951 he married his wife, Annabelle.
Edward worked in the Albany Underground Mine near Hibbing and in 1956 transferred to Erie Mining Company. He retired from LTV Steel in 1990 as a heavy equipment operator.
He was a member of Trinity Methodist Church in Hoyt Lakes where he served as a trustee, the Aurora Moose Lodge and Dance Club 50.
He is survived by his children: Rhonda (Dan) Otonichar of Mt. Iron and Brian (Julie) Brown of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren: Corey (Elisha) Otonichar, Breiann (Charles) Simon and Ashley Brown; great grandchildren: Kobe, Kirsten, Christopher, Natalie and Kaylee; several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Annabelle; parents, William and Ada; son, Daniel; granddaughter, Amy Marie and twelve siblings.
A private family graveside service for Edward will take place Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery. Pastor Mary Lou Sixberry will officiate. Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
