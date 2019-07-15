Edward Sarell, 95, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019 in Eveleth, Minnesota. Ed was born November 4, 1923, in Virginia, Minnesota and grew up on a farm near Embarrass, Minnesota. Ed served in the Army during World War II in Europe as a paratrooper in the 17th Airborne Division.
After the war, he married Sue Sarell in April of 1950. He worked as a cash register repairman in Bellingham, Washington, Los Angeles, California and Colorado Springs, Colorado until 1978 when he retired and moved to the farm where he grew up.
Ed loved traveling, golf, hockey, flying planes, gardening and living on his farm.
Ed was proceeded in death by his ex-wife Sue Sarell, son Chris Sarell, brothers Leslie, Howard, Al, and Irvin Sarell, half-brother Ernest Sarell and half-sister Helen Sarell, and is survived by his daughter, Janine Rice of Fort Collins, Colorado.
o
Range Funeral Home911 6th St, Virginia, MNJuly 19, 2019, 12:00PM viewing 1:00PM service
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.