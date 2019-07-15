Edward Sarell, 95, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019 in Eveleth, Minnesota. Ed was born November 4, 1923, in Virginia, Minnesota and grew up on a farm near Embarrass, Minnesota. Ed served in the Army during World War II in Europe as a paratrooper in the 17th Airborne Division.

After the war, he married Sue Sarell in April of 1950. He worked as a cash register repairman in Bellingham, Washington, Los Angeles, California and Colorado Springs, Colorado until 1978 when he retired and moved to the farm where he grew up.

Veteran obit flag

Ed loved traveling, golf, hockey, flying planes, gardening and living on his farm.

Ed was proceeded in death by his ex-wife Sue Sarell, son Chris Sarell, brothers Leslie, Howard, Al, and Irvin Sarell, half-brother Ernest Sarell and half-sister Helen Sarell, and is survived by his daughter, Janine Rice of Fort Collins, Colorado.

o

Range Funeral Home911 6th St, Virginia, MNJuly 19, 2019, 12:00PM viewing 1:00PM service

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries