Edward “Tad” Frederick Bradach Jr., 82, of Aurora died suddenly on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at his home in Aurora.
Edward was born July 31, 1937 in Aurora to Edward and Esther (Carlson) Bradach Sr. and was a graduate of Aurora High School. He was stationed in Japan while serving in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict.
In 1961 he married Yuriko Ogami in Japan. The couple returned to Aurora where Tad worked with his father at Bradach Lumber and Fuel. He assumed ownership in the early 1970’s following his father’s death until 2008 when his children assumed ownership of the family business.
He was a member of Holy Rosary Parish in Aurora, the Aurora VFW and the Aurora American Legion Posts. He enjoyed daily morning coffee with the coffee clatch at the Legion and spending time with his family. He especially adored his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Yuriko; daughters: Rita (John) Taylor and Erika (Stuart) Bradach Blee; grandchildren: Esther Taylor, Frances Blee and Wolfgang Blee; sister, Marguerite (Tom) Baker; brother, David (Pam) Bradach; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Esther Bradach Sr.
o
Funeral Mass for Edward will be 10 am Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Aurora with Fr. Peter Lambert as celebrant. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 pm at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora and will continue for one hour prior to the mass at church on Saturday. Burial with military honors accorded by the Aurora/Hoyt Lakes Color Guard will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.