Elaine C. Stickney, 89, of Virginia passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Essentia Health – Virginia.
She was born on May 21, 1930 in Crookston, MN to Ernest and Mabel (Goodwin) Nelson and had been a Virginia resident since 1949. Elaine was a homemaker.
Survivors include three sons, David (Patricia) Archibald of Mountain Iron, , Duane (Lois) Archibald of Gilbert and Scott Nevil of Texas; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one sister, Nancy Maiers of Minneapolis and a brother Glenn Nelson of Ft. Myers, FL.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents.
o
A gathering of family and friends will be 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Landmark Funeral Home Chapel in Virginia, with burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.