Elaine C. Stickney, 89, of Virginia passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Essentia Health – Virginia.

She was born on May 21, 1930 in Crookston, MN to Ernest and Mabel (Goodwin) Nelson and had been a Virginia resident since 1949. Elaine was a homemaker.

Survivors include three sons, David (Patricia) Archibald of Mountain Iron, , Duane (Lois) Archibald of Gilbert and Scott Nevil of Texas; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one sister, Nancy Maiers of Minneapolis and a brother Glenn Nelson of Ft. Myers, FL.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents.

o

A gathering of family and friends will be 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Landmark Funeral Home Chapel in Virginia, with burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia.

To plant a tree in memory of Elaine Stickney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries