Elaine D. Roxberg, 63, of Chisholm, died Saturday, February 15, 2020, at her home. She was born August 9, 1956 in Chisholm to Timer and Sylvia (Salo) Dickson. She was a graduate of Chisholm High School, class of 1974 and a lifelong Chisholm and Balkan resident.
Elaine enjoyed working as a caregiver for several local agencies. Her most recent employment was with Tactran Inc., transporting children to school. She also enjoyed participating in parades and classic car shows with the “Squires Car Club”.
Elaine loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the first in line to extend a helping hand to anyone who was in need.
She is survived by her children: Amanda (Greg) Kujala and Jeremy (Crystal) Krancich; significant other: Arvid Roxberg; stepson: Michael (Kim) Roxberg; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, siblings: Susan (Irvin) Gustafson, Sandy (Mike) Tuomala, Christine Verant, Clarice (Ken) Sever; an aunt, Vida Anderson, several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, stepson Ernest Roxberg, brother, Allen Dickson, sister, Amy Belluzzo.
o
In accordance with Elaine’s wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm.
To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.