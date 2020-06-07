Eldred H. Ingersoll, 65, of Virginia, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Essentia Health in Virginia.
Eldred Hans Ingersoll was born December 25, 1954 in Owatonna, MN to Harvey and Muriel (Lund) Ingersoll. He grew up in Bloomington, MN and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1972. He went on to study printing at Dunwoody Industrial Institute. He was a member of the Iron Cross Motorcycle Club in Embarrass. Upon retiring from the club, he remained active in their yearly Toys for Tots drive. He looked forward to playing Santa Clause every year for which he was well known in the community. He loved his dog, Sugar.
He is survived by his son, Cory Ingersoll of Virginia; brother, Floyd (Delores) Ingersoll of Buffalo, MN; sister, Sharon Ingersoll of Lake of Sandy, UT; many nieces and nephews that he loved; and his unbiological grandchildren who knew him as “Papa”.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Anthony Ingersoll; mother of his children, Nancy; and brother-in-law, Tom Lake.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
