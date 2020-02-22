Elizabeth “Betsy” Shavor, 59, of Iron, MN passed away at home surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday, February 16, 2020 after her second courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on October 29, 1960 in Minneapolis, MN to Rawleigh and Helen Garman and graduated from the Eveleth High School in 1979.
Betsy married Bruce Peterson and together they had two sons. On July 10, 1992, she married the love of her life, James Shavor, and they raised six children in Iron, MN.
In the summer, you could find her in her favorite spot; the family cabin on Crow Lake in Canada, her Caribbean of the North; in the fall on a Sunday you could find Betsy cheering on her favorite football team, the Vikings.
Betsy was a long time parishioner of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert and she had a great love of God, family and friends.
Survivors include her husband James; children Joseph (Heidi) Peterson, Justin Peterson, Jacob (Taylor) Shavor, Lee Shavor, Erika (Todd) Jepperson, Tony (April) Shavor; ten grandchildren; sister Shelly (Dave) Nielsen, brother Daniel (Wendy) Garman and mother-in-law Carole Shavor; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rawleigh and Helen Garman, two brothers, David and Douglas Garman and father-in-law Louis Shavor.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert with Rev. Fr. Michael Garry as Celebrant. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Spring burial will be in the Forbes Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
