Elizabeth (Betty) Trenti, age 91, of Virginia and Sand Lake, Britt, MN, died peacefully in her sleep at Carefree Living, Virginia, on November 21, 2019.
Betty was born on June 9, 1928, the only child of William and Esther (Pudas) Huhtala. She grew up on the Northside of Virginia and graduated from Roosevelt High School (Class of 45) and Virginia Junior College, with honors. She graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in physical therapy. She married her high school sweetheart, John A. Trenti, on September 9, 1950, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Virginia.
Elizabeth found her strength and serenity in nature. She was of Finnish descent and fiercely proud of having Sisu. Of utmost importance in her life were her husband John and her family.
She is survived by her children: Sally Trenti (John) Turk of Lake Vermilion, Tower, and John M. (Sandra) Trenti of Wyoming, MN; grandchildren: Rebecca (Michael) Kimbell of Cottage Grove, MN, Daniel (Stephanie) Frosaker of Mt. Iron, MN and Courtney (Paul) Haseltine of Shoreview, MN ; her precious great-grandchildren: Mason Kimbell of Fargo, ND and Owen and Noah Frosaker of Mt. Iron, MN; sister and brother in law: Rita (Carl) Pineo; special cousin Margaret Philipovich; many extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, John, her parents and her great-grandson, Isaiah Frosaker.
o
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home in Virginia. A gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior the service.
Memorials are preferred and may be directed to the Sand Lake Shuffle or Essentia East Range Hospice.
The family would like to thank Carefree Living in Virginia and Essentia East Range Hospice Team for the care, compassion, and kindness you gave our mom. You are all truly angels on the earth.
Elizabeth will be missed by all who were blessed to share in her love and her life. Heaven has welcomed another angel.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
