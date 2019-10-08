Elizabeth “Poppy” Davey, 92, of Babbitt, died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Boundary Waters Care Center in Ely.
She was born on May 1, 1927 to Steven and Rosemary (Grudnowski) Koski in Aurora. Elizabeth was a graduate of the Aurora High School. She was united in marriage to Roy Davey on October 9, 1947 in Eveleth. Elizabeth was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed playing the organ, knitting, and gardening. Also sending many winters traveling as snow birds with their 5th wheel camper.
Survivors include her son, Darryl of Babbitt; grandchildren: Christopher, Melissa, and Lucas; as well as several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; a daughter, Deborah, son Kevin, siblings: Stan, Ed, Walt, Frank, Roman, Joe, John, Verna, Florence, and Lillian; as well as her parents.
Memorial service for Elizabeth will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora with Pastor Barbara Hegfors officiating. Family and friends may gather one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora.
