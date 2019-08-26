Ellen H. Mikkola (100) of Eveleth, MN died Saturday, August 24th, 2019 18 days shy of her 101st birthday.
Ellen Hilma Ekquist was born September 11th, 1918 to Alfred & Hilma Ekquist. She grew up and attended school in Eveleth where she went on to work for the telephone company for many years until meeting the love of her life. Ellen married Wayne Mikkola on June 26th, 1956. They later moved to Waukegen, IL before settling in Florida in 1981. Wayne & Ellen lived a true love story!
Ellen enjoyed gardening, baking, drawing, sewing, walking her dogs, supporting local animal shelters, but more than anything she loved and adored her family.
She is survived by her twin sister, Alice Novakovich; great nieces, Belynda (Cliff) Tse & Corinne (Denny Vest) Glumack; 7 great-great nieces and nephews, Lacie, Taylor, Nicole, Cameron, Alysha, Amanda & Logan; 7 great-great-great nieces and nephews - Olivia, Gianna, Sophie, Airabella, Carter, Aikley, & Wyatt; and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne, sister Agnes, her parents, and her favorite niece Karen
o
At Ellen’s request a private service will be held Friday. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.