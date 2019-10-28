Ellen J. Kahn, 93, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Carefree Living in Cook.
Born in 1926 to Finnish parents, Bill and Maymie Perkola, Ellen grew up in a two-room log cabin and helped her parents on their small farm. Ellen was deeply committed to education. She attended Idington grade school and Alango High School where she graduated in 1944. Ellen worked as a maid for wealthy families in Duluth in order to put herself through the Duluth Teacher College. She loved life in Duluth and the chance to pursue her dream of becoming a teacher. She went on to teach in schools across the region.
Ellen married Leon “Mickey” Kahn in 1948 and supported their young family while he finished his degrees in Duluth and Minneapolis. After returning to Cook to help him start his dental practice, she saw an early education gap in the community and, with other community members, started the first kindergarten classes in Cook. She served as an elementary school teacher for many years and encouraged young people (including her grandchildren) to learn their multiplication tables!
Ellen stayed on top of current affairs, read avidly, enjoyed golf, devoured krupsua, loved her dog Rex, cheered on the Minnesota Wild and Vikings, traveled with her family, and continued to take university classes throughout her life. She hosted many sleepovers with her grandchildren and made the best blueberry pies and pancakes. Ellen was a skilled crocheter known for her detailed, beautiful blankets.
She is survived by her son, Fred (Patti) of Billings, MT; grandchildren, Allison, Emily (Jake) and Peter (Nadege); great-grandchildren, Jonah, Owen, and Charlotte; son, Steve of Grand Rapids; granddaughter, Rachel (Jim); great-grandson, Cade; son, Tom (Marla) of Cook; grandchildren, Dustin and Ryan (Trichell); great grandchild, Aasun; son, Randy (Deb) of Cook; step-grandchildren, Crystal and Luke; 5 step-great grandchildren; sister, Dorothy; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leon “Mickey” in 1976; brother, Albert; and her sister-in-law, Myrtis.
o
A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Range Funeral Home in Virginia at 1:00 pm with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
