Elliott R. Christensen, 90, of Hoyt Lakes, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Essentia Health – Northern Pines in Aurora, Minnesota.
Elliott was born January 1, 1930 in International Falls, Minnesota to Lloyd and Nora (Moss) Christensen. He attended school in International Falls and in 1949 he enlisted with the US Air Force and served in North Africa during the Korean Conflict.
On May 28, 1951 he married Marjorie Johnson in International Falls. In 1957 they moved to Hoyt Lakes. Elliott worked for Erie Mining Company for three years. In 1960 he began working as a police officer for the City of Hoyt Lakes, retiring in 1985.
Elliott was a member of Trinity Methodist Church and enjoyed fishing, hunting, walking, four wheeling and gardening.
Survivors include his wife, Marjorie; children: Timothy (Tina) of Hoyt Lakes, David (Lori) of Duluth, Elliott (Annette) of Anoka and Matthew (Roxy) of Aurora; grandchildren: Kelly, Kevin, Kori, John (Shannon), Joel, Doug and Nick; great grandchildren: Emmett, Lucy & Hannah; siblings: Robert, Virginia Sweney, Margaret Scheirer and Donald.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Myrtle; brother, Russell.
Memorial service for Elliot will be 11am Thursday, Januaary 9, 2020, at Trinity Methodist Church in Hoyt Lakes with Pastor Mary Lou Sixberry officiating. Friends may gather one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment with military honors accorded by the Aurora/Hoyt Lakes Color Guard will be in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
