Elmer A. Sieler, 84, passed away May 21, 2020, in Eveleth.
Survived by his children, Michele Anderson, Pam Wiltes, and Mathew Sieler; grandchildren, John Anderson, Steven Anderson, Christine Mills, Dan Wood and Sara McCoy; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
