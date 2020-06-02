Elmer A. Sieler, 84, passed away May 21, 2020, in Eveleth.

Survived by his children, Michele Anderson, Pam Wiltes, and Mathew Sieler; grandchildren, John Anderson, Steven Anderson, Christine Mills, Dan Wood and Sara McCoy; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.

