Elsie M. Scott, 85, of Babbitt passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at Edgewood Vista Memory Care Unit in Virginia.
She was born on January 11, 1934 in Jordan Township, Fillmore County Minnesota to Harold and Nancy (Savidge) Klomps.
On June 14, 1953 she married Ralph A. Scott. They moved to Babbitt and Elsie worked for the City of Babbitt for 25 years. She was a very active member of Woodland Presbyterian Church in Babbitt. Elsie enjoyed dancing, golfing and knitting.
She is survived by one daughter, Rhonda (John) Raskovich of Chisholm; two sons, Gary (Pam) Scott of Farmington and Michael Scott of Duluth; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ralph; sister Dorothy Knudson and brother Gerald Klomps.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Woodland Presbyterian Church in Babbitt with Rev. Terese Tomanek officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Argo Cemetery in Babbitt. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
