Emma M. Ronkainen, 96, of Virginia passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Virginia Care Center.
She was born on February 26, 1923 in Ely to Frank and Angela (Merhar) Miklaucic and grew up there. Prior to her marriage to Donald Ronkainen in 1950, she owned the Ely Shopper. After her marriage, she and Donald owned and operated the Cottage Grocery in Virginia.
Emma was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia.
Survivors include four children, Shirley Fetzich, Donald (Sue) Ronkainen, Jerry (Sally) Ronkainen and Michael (Lynda Davis) Ronkainen; six grandchildren, Kimberly (Brad) Gohman, Jason (Becky) Fetzich, Sara (Steven) Warner, Leah (Nathan Branson) Ronkainen, Aaron (Liz) Ronkainen and Bryan (Jess) Ronkainen; great-grandchildren, Gabe, Michaela and Charles Gohman, Emma Fetzich, Mallory and Della Warner, Lyla Ronkainen, Piper Ronkainen and a new brother in April; sisters-in-law Laurel (Myles) Butler and Phyllis Miklaucic; nieces and nephews and special friend Joan Gustafson.
Emma was preceded in death by her husband Donald in 1983; parents, Frand and Angela Miklaucic; siblings Frank, Ed and John Miklaucic, Rose Perushek and Angela Mobilia; niece and nephew, Jeanne Maki and Dick Mobilia.
The family would like to thank the 4th floor staff of the Virginia Care Center for all the joy and laughter they brought to Emma for the last three years of her life and all the care and compassion they showed her during her final days.
o
Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia with Rev. Fr. Brandon Moravitz as celebrant. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Virginia. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.