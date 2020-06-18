Eric Lawrence Howard, 54, of Chisholm, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. He was born May 30, 1966 in Los Angeles California to Benjamin Howard Jr. and Marietta (Turk) Groshel. He was a 1984 Chisholm High School graduate and attended St. Cloud Technical College specializing in plumbing in 1984. He traveled to Denver, Co. and then on to Orange County California working in waterproof coatings. In 1991 Eric moved back to Chisholm as a partner in Boss Construction and Meté Barbeque followed shortly thereafter. He, along with his then fiancé Lisa Prizmich, started E.H. Lawrence Co. Inc. in 1996 and were united in marriage in 1997. Collin Sand and Gravel, and Carson Restoration were businesses begun and named after the births of their sons.
He is survived by his wife Lisa, sons, Collin and Carson, mother, Marietta (Gary) Groshel, sisters: Carla Salzer, Brenda (Alan) LaBarge; brother, Kelly (Carrie Luoma) Howard, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his father Benjamin and sister Dana.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Chisholm Baptist Church with Rev. Dan Erickson officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm.
