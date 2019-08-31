Erica Nicole Gallus (Stewart), 35, born September 22, 1983, passed away unexpectedly at her home on August 29, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Justin Gallus; her two children, Mason and Kensley Gallus; her parents, Michael and Stephanie Stewart; and her twin sister, Rebecca F. Bogle and family. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Louise.
Erica loved life, and adored being a mother of her two beautiful children. She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, and sister. She also loved animals and as such had a dog and two cats. Erica loved everyone unconditionally.
Her job as a Starbucks barista, she took seriously. She loved work and fell in love with everyone she worked with and met through her job. She will be missed by many.
o
A funeral service will be held Thursday, September 5, at 11 a.m. at Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with the Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit, www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.