Erlene Marie (Lemoine) Waataja, 87, of Virginia, MN and former resident of Cook, MN passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

o

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, Cook, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church. To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Erlene Waataja, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Service information

Feb 13
Visitation
Thursday, February 13, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
231 2nd St E
Cook, MN 55723
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Feb 13
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 13, 2020
11:00AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
231 2nd St E
Cook, MN 55723
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries