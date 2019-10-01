Erling D. Kirkman, 87, of Ely passed away peacefully with family by his side on September 21, 2019. Born May 21, 1932 to Roy and Arlette (Nelson) Kirkman in Virginia, MN, Erling married Myrna Mae Martell of Ely in 1952. Together they made their home in Virginia and raised 4 children.
Erling (Kirk) was employed by the Mesabi Daily News for 44 years, after which he and Myrna retired to the family homestead near Ely.
He is survived by children David (JoAnn) Kirkman, Daniel Kirkman, Kristi (Dan) Kure, and Martyn Kirkman, six grandchildren, sisters Diane Kirkman and Darlene Greiner, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Erling was preceded in death by infant twin daughters, his parents, a brother, wife Myrna and grandson David W. Kure.
At his request, no formal service will be held. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
He is loved and will be missed by many.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
