Evelyn P. Mattila, 81, of Virginia, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at Essentia Health Virginia.
She was born February 23, 1939 in Cuyuna, Minnesota to Lawrence and Olivia (Laughton) Spangenberg. She was baptized in the Lutheran faith. She attended school in Crosby, MN. Evelyn married Edwin Mattila on June 20, 1981.
Evelyn devoted her time to many people doing home health care. She also was employed as a laborer at Inland Steel Mining. In her later years she was a homemaker focusing her time on her family.
She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, gardening, playing cards with her hubby and being a wonderful grandmother.
Evelyn is survived by her husband of nearly 40 years, Edwin “Butch”; 3 children, Debbie (Dennis) Wavernack of Kinney, MN, Richard Ellenberger of Virginia, MN, and Vickie Creighton of Rochester, MN; sister, Bonnie (Glen) Mitchel of Virginia, MN, step-children, Jayne Geis of Hill City, MN and Rob (Amy) Mattila of Savage, MN; 13 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence; mother, Olivia Puchalla; siblings, Luella Wachlin, Mary Schlegel, Lawrence “Bud” Spangenberg; and grandson, Andrew Geis.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
