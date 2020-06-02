Faith Farnell Brodeen, age 88, of Cook, MN, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at St. Luke’s hospital in Duluth.
Faith was born in Virginia, MN to Carl and Lucille Sundeen on March 13, 1932. She attended Elementary School in Silverdale, MN and graduated from Cook High School in 1950. She came to faith in Christ as a young girl through missionary Sunday School teachers in Silverdale. She married Irving Brodeen on Nov. 24, 1951. They set up their home in rural Cook and began dairy farming. They were married 60 years before Irving passed away on Dec. 11, 2011. Their marriage was blessed with six sons, Randy, Pat, Darrel, Curt, Dave and Tim.
Faith had many interests, but her primary focus was being a homemaker and devoted mother to her six sons. She was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church, Cook, and was active in teaching Sunday School, serving on the Missions committee, Bible Studies, and prayer ministry. Faith enjoyed taking trips with Irving and her family, and traveled with her church on a mission trip to Ukraine. She was an avid gardener, enjoying her flowers and vegetable garden. Her jams, canning, and cooking were shared with family and friends. She decorated wedding and birthday cakes for over 40 years. She also worked for the Cook Hospital in housekeeping and laundry. Her greatest joy was her walk with the Lord, and serving and loving her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved watching many sporting events and cheering for the kids enthusiastically.
Faith was preceded in death by her husband, Irving; parents, Carl and Lucille Sundeen; sister, Winifred Egerdahl; and brothers, Eugene and Dennis Sundeen.
Faith is survived by her sons, Randy (Lauri), Patrick (Karen), Darrel (Barb), Curtis, David (Shari) and Tim (Kelly) Brodeen; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sisters, Lorraine Carlson and Hope (George) Blomberg; and twin brothers, Carl and Ed Sundeen.
An outdoor memorial service will be held in Cook on Friday, June 5th at 1 pm at the First Baptist Church parking lot. A private family interment at Hillside Cemetery in Angora will follow. Friends are invited to the Brodeen farm after the service for coffee and refreshments outdoors.
Please share online condolences and photos at SunriseFuneralHomeandCemetery.com
