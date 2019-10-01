Florence Mae Lamprecht, 85, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on September 28, 2019. She was born to Eva and Joe Philipich on March 21, 1934, in Hibbing, MN. She attended school in Chisholm and Duluth, graduating from Duluth Denfeld High School.
She married Robert J. Lamprecht, Sr., on December 29, 1951, in Chisholm, MN. They moved to Hoyt Lakes in 1963. She was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Hoyt Lakes Garden Club, VFW, TRC mixed doubles and Monday night bowling league, Red Hat Society and Assumption Group. She retired from Arrow Company as a Quality Controller in 1978. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed by all.
Florence enjoyed cooking, baking, knitting and crocheting all those goodies for her family and friends, crossword puzzles and watching the Twins and Vikings.
Florence would like to specially thank her care givers and loving friends, relatives and neighbors that visited, called, sent cards, brought food and helped her in any way.
She is survived by daughter, Sandy (Dave) Forst of Tucson, AZ, son, Terence Lamprecht of Hoyt Lakes, daughters-in-law, Barb Servatka of New Hope, Rhonda Lamprecht of Hoyt Lakes, and Christina Gregory of Sturgeon Lake. Grandchildren, Vick Lamprecht of Aurora, Teresa Haverkamp of Britt, Matthew Lamprecht of San Diego, CA, and Alex Lamprecht of St. Cloud. Great-grandchildren, Dylan (Jacki) LaValley, Kelly LaValley and Angelina Haverkamp, several nieces and nephews, special friends, Marilyn (Dolly) Pogoralis Vitali from childhood, Kay and Wendell Corbett, Marion Brakke and Father Peter Lambert of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eva and Joe Philipich, brothers, James and Edward Philipich, husband, Robert J. Lamprecht, Sr., and sons, Robert J. Lamprecht, Jr., and Dennis Lamprecht.
Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30am, Monday, October 7, 2019, at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Hoyt Lakes with Fr. Peter Lambert as celebrant. Visitation and recitation of the rosary will begin at 9:30am at the church. Burial will take place in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
