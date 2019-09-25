Floyd B. “Govie” Olson, 88, of Gilbert died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Spectrum Carefree Living in Virginia. Obituary to follow.

Please join his family Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Elk’s Club in Virginia. A program and reception to honor Govie will begin at 2:00 p.m.

