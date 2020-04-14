Fr. Richard G. Oberstar, M.S.F.

Reverend Richard George Oberstar, M.S.F., age 90, of Crosby formerly of St. Mathias, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, entered eternal life on April 11, 2020. He was born June 28, 1929 in Eveleth, Minnesota to Fred Oberstar and Angeline (Muster) Oberstar. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in Virginia, MN, class of 1948. He attended the Virginia Junior College and St. Mary’s College in Seattle, WA. He was a U.S Army and Navy veteran. Father Richard entered Holy Family Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri in 1956. He entered the Novitiate and made his First Profession of Vows August 15, 1959. He was ordained to the priesthood April 3, 1965 at St. Louis Priory Church in St. Louis, Missouri. Since his ordination he served: in the Missions in Mexico (Coahuila); the Dioceses of Brownsville (St. Cecilia in Los Fresnos, TX; St. Joseph in Donna, TX), Corpus Christi (Our Lady of Victory in Beeville, TX), and Duluth Dioceses (Holy Family Church in Hillman, MN; St. Mathias in Ft. Ripley, MN) and the Archdiocese of San Antonio (Sacred Heart in Gonzales, TX and Our Lady of Perpetual Help in New Braunfels, TX). He was a member of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus. For many years he lived at the rectory at St. Mathias, due to his health he moved to Heartwood Senior Living in Crosby to be closer to family. Fr. Richard enjoyed fishing on his down time at Bull Dog Lake in Hillman.
He is survived by two sisters, Jennie Michaloski of Deerwood and Bernadine Gardner of Geneseo, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death are his parents; two brothers, Fred and Matthew Oberstar and two sisters, Marge Eggerman and Marie Palm.
Fr. Richard will have a private graveside service. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. If desired memorials in his memory may be given to Missionaries of the Holy Family at 3014 Oregon Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63118. Memorials can also be received through their website at www.msf-america.org.
