Frances Barbara Siskar died on March 30, 2020, at the age of 97. She was the oldest of 9 children born to Anthony and Molly (Krasaway) Miletich who made their home in Franklin Location in Virginia, MN. Fran married Frank J. Siskar in 1941 (63 anniversaries were shared), and they raised their 5 children in McKinley, MN. When Frank’s health was waning, they moved to Gilbert, and after his death, Fran eventually found a home at the St Raphael nursing home (now Water View Woods) where she became a favorite of the staff.
Fran was noted for her excellent cooking, her many craft projects, her support and attendance at her children and grandchildren’s activities and her tidy home. She held jobs as a cook in various restaurants in the area and was part of a catering business. She was a tireless worker and willingly helped others. Fran was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church, the Slovenian Women’s Union, and the VFW Auxiliary. Fran enjoyed the many summers spent at their cabin on Lake Vermilion where she fished and fed the hungry crew. She also had fond memories of her travels with family to California and Europe. She was proud of her Yugoslavian heritage which showed in fondness for that country’s music, food, and traditions.
She was proceeded in death by all her siblings, her parents, her eldest daughter, Veronica (Ray) Byrne, and her son-in-law Gary Waseleski,
Fran is survived by four of her children: Frank (Kathy) Siskar,-Tower John (Margaret) Siskar-Hood Rive, OR, Marjorie (James) Tyacke-Marina, Cal and Mary Waseleski;-Pahrumph, Nev.; sisters-in-law Jan Miletich and Molly Siskar; 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren and their families and many treasured nieces and nephews and friends.
Fran will be interred at graveside service the Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik with Fr. Peter Lambert officiating, and will be honored at a Celebration of Life ceremony at a later date. Local arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert. Fran’s relatives thank the staff at Water View Woods who gave Fran excellent care and took the time to be her friends.
