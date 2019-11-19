Frances V. Carpenter: Funeral arrangements for Frances V. Carpenter, 85, of Gilbert, are pending at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.

She died Monday, November 18, 2019, at Essentia Health – Northern Pines in Aurora, Minnesota.

