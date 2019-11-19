Frances Victoria Carpenter, 85, of Gilbert, MN passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Essentia Health Northern Pines Care Center, Aurora, MN.
Frances was born to Ambrose and Marcella Hoey on September 27, 1934 in Tacontie, MN. She married Ronald Carpenter on March 16, 1950. Together Frances and Ronald raised 5 children. They spent many days camping, fishing, and hunting at Big Winnie. When the children had left home, Fran and Ron took their camper all of the place before and after retirement.
Frances taught Catechism for many years at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert. She was a Brownie and Girls Scout leader. In her younger days she worked at a bakery and as a pin setter in a bowling alley. She spent most of her life as a homemaker and always wanted to make sure that you had something to eat and drink when you came to visit her. This is something that she continued to do even when she was at the Care Center! Frances’ pastimes were reading, working crossword puzzles, bird watching, and watching Jeopardy. Visiting with family is what she really enjoyed the most.
She is survived by her children Ronald (Debbie) Carpenter of Gilbert, Vicki (Clint) Hanson of Britt, Pat Carpenter of Grand Rapids, Alice (Myron) Salo of Cloquet, and Peggy Carpenter of London, Ontario; brother, Luke Hoey of Pengilly, sister-in-law Betty Hoey of Taconite, and brother-in-law Dave (Julie) Carpenter of Grand Rapids; grandchildren Marcia Salo of Duluth, Ronda Puzel of Ely, Teresa Hart of Floodwood, Roy Salo of Wadena, Michael (Laura) Hanson of Waconia, and Adam Hanson of St Bonifacius; great grandchildren Brittnee Sharp of Farmington, Dalton Sharp of Duluth, Kylie, Logan, and Weslee Hart of Floodwood, Drake Salo of Wadena, Daniel Hanson of Waconia, Kaelyn Puzel of Ely; great, great grandchild Elayana Flewell of Farmington; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Ronald Carpenter, an infant daughter, her parents, Ambrose and Marcella Hoey, siblings Edward Hoey, Anita Johnson, Lorraine Fondrulia, Marie Haynes, Marcie Davis, and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in law.
The family would like to that the Essentia Health Northern Pines Care Center staff for all of the care, kindness, and companionship that you showed to our mother, Fran. You all went above and beyond! You were a blessing to our mom and to us. Thank you!
o
Funeral Mass will be 10:30am Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert with Fr. Michael Garry as celebrant. Visitation will be 5-7pm Thursday at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert and will continue for one hour prior to the mass at church. Burial will be in the Gilbert Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.