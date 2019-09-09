Frank Blazewicz, 70, of Virginia passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at his home after a short battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Frank was born on October 21, 1948 in Ingelstrad , Germany to Frank and Marianne (Slawuta) Blazewicz; and the family immigrated to the United States in November of 1951.
He graduated from Virginia High School and from the Eveleth Area Vocational Technical School welding program and retired from United States Steel Minntac after 40 years of service.Frank enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, traveling, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and spending time at the cabin on Lake Leander.
Survivors include his wife Carolyn of 46 years; daughter Janelle (Jason Blanchard) of Minneapolis and son Justin of Mt. Iron; brother Miro of Heber Springs, Arkansas; sister-in-law Marilyn (Jon) Perpich, brothers-in-law Michael (Kim) Peterson, Mark (Anne) Peterson, Roger Peterson and several nieces and nephews; and his dog Pepper.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents and dog Chester.
Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia with Rev. Fr. Brandon Moravitz as celebrant and Pastor Terry Sonnentag. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
