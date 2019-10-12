Frank Gerald Meyer, 47, of Makinen, MN passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Cook, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com

