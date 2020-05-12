Frank Rosati

In the darkest seasons and darkest times, Frank would often say, “Spring will always come.” He has left us for an eternal Spring alongside the love of his life, Lorraine.
Born on May 15th, 1924 to Giulio and Clara (Tomassoni) Rosati, Frank was a life-long resident of Eveleth, MN. He was a devoted son and brother, a hard worker, a man of honesty and integrity. Even while working in the Civilian Conservation Corp (CCC) during his youth, he was always sure to send money home to help his parents and siblings. His belief in the importance of taking care of his family continued during his service in World War II. He fought for this country, his own life, and the lives of his crew members, while sending his military pay home.
Frank was inducted into the US Navy on June 11th, 1943, shortly after graduating from Eveleth High School. As a young man just 19 years of age, he became a Gunner’s Mate, Third Class, and served aboard the USS Birmingham (CL 62). He was present in the Pacific Theater with Task Force 58/38. He was part of Campaigns in Saipan, Tinian, Guam, Okinawa, Iwo Jima, Leyte Gulf, both the First Battle and Second Battle of the Philippine Sea/Liberation of Philippine Island, and Occupation Service in Japan. He received numerous medals and ribbons for his combat service. Among them were the: Asiatic-Pacific Campaign medal & ribbon with two bronze stars, American Campaign medal & ribbon with one bronze star, World War II Victory medal & ribbon, Philippine Liberation medal & ribbon with one silver star, Navy Occupation Service medal & ribbon, Combat Action ribbon, Naval Unit Commendation ribbon for “Meritorious Service,” Philippine Republic Presidential Unit Commendation with two silver stars, the Asiatic-Pacific lapel pin, Honorable Service lapel pin and the Ruptured Duck lapel pin. He adamantly refused his Purple Heart, as he felt his injuries were “just a scratch” compared to how his shipmates suffered or lost their lives. He was honorably discharged on March 12th, 1946. Frank valued his Country, was proud to have kept Her safe, and was steadfast in saluting our Flag for the rest of his life, frequently choked up with emotion. He continued to serve others as a Life Member of the Mesaba Range VFW, Post 1172.
Frank married his sweetheart, Lorraine A. Nelson, on September 27th, 1946 in Hibbing, MN. Frank and Lorraine grew up on the same street (Hayes). When asked at what point he knew his feelings for her were romantic, Frank replied, “I don’t know, but I was pretty young!” Upon this solid foundation of abiding love, they built a home and a beautiful life together in Eveleth. Frank retired from MinnTac in May of 1986, where he had worked as a loader operator with the blast crew. In his retirement, he kept busy with countless projects, precious family time, and volunteerism.
Frank passionately believed that family always came first; and he was a doting husband, father, grandfather & great-grandfather. His family also included many treasured friends, and their loyalty meant the world to him. Frank had a heart of gold and was often found helping those in need of a hand over the years. Animals, family pets, and people alike were naturally drawn to his kindness, compassion, wit, and humor. He enjoyed sharing his stories with all who would listen and cherished making others smile. To know him truly was to love him.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents Giulio and Clara, and his siblings: Clara, Serafina, Albert, Guido, Frederick, Hugh, Doris, and Gerald. He has been waiting for a reunion with Lorraine, his wife of 63 years and his forever sweetheart, since her passing in 2010.
He is survived by his two sons: Leonard and Richard; one daughter: Nancy; five grandchildren: Shelly, Melissa, Diane, Jeff, and Wendy; four great-grandchildren: Alexis, Jillian, Delaney and Jonah; one brother-in-law: Leighton Haugen; two sisters-in-law: Yvonne Rosati and Peg Nelson; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is also survived by Hank Novak Jr., whom he considered a special family member, and a multitude of friends.
He will always and forever be our Hero.
Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth.
