Franklin “Frank” Preshiren, 72, of Hoyt Lakes died on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at his home.
Frank was born on February 14, 1947 to Frank and Margaret (Pucel) Preshiren in Ely. He graduated from the Ely High School, Class of 1965. Following high school, Frank attended Ely Junior College where he pursed an education in teaching and coaching. Frank was united in marriage to Deborah Alaspa on August 8, 1970. Frank had been employed for the Ely Public Works, Continental Telephone as a lineman and LTV Steel as an electrician, where he was the last person to shut down the power at LTV. Most recently, Frank had been working as a Player’s Assistant at the Legend at Giants Ridge. He was a member of the Iron Range Retrievers Club, Queen of Peace Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus. He volunteered many hours coaching his kids’ sports teams and helping coach fast pitch softball for Mesabi East. Frank was a drummer in the “Bopcats” band as well as a pitcher on the men’s fastpitch softball leagues for many years. He enjoyed his dogs and especially took pleasure in his kids and granddaughters.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years: Deborah: two children: Derek (Emily) Preshiren of Maple Grove and Jaime Preshiren of Hoyt Lakes; three granddaughters: Lyla, Edie, and Laurie Preshiren; a sister, Darlene Nemanich of Ely; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
o
Memorial Mass will be 11 am Friday, December 13, 2019 at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Hoyt Lakes with Fr. Peter Lambert celebrating. A visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Thursday, including a rosary service at 6:45 pm, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora. Visitation will continue one hour prior to mass at the church. Inurnment will be in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
