Gary Blauert died peacefully October 9, 2019, surrounded by his family after a three-year battle with complications of a blood disease. Gary Herman Blauert was born on October 8, 1943, to Herman and Arlene Blauert in Grand Rapids, MN. The Blauert family, with sister Linda and brother Jimmy, lived in Bovey, MN, throughout Gary’s childhood. Gary graduated from Greenway High School in 1961 and then attended Itasca Community College. Gary moved from the Iron Range to Minneapolis to work at Burma Shave for three years. With the persuasion of his friends, Gary moved to Bemidji to attend BSU in which he earned his elementary teaching degree in one and a half years. While looking for work, Gary was an Itasca County Deputy Sheriff. Gary eventually moved to Babbitt in 1968 to begin his teaching career at F. A. Emanuelson Elementary School. It was here that his talents and skills taught the youth of Babbitt-at that time a thriving taconite town. Gary had outstanding achievements as a teacher. He led his fifth graders to MN State Achievement in School Patrol for numerous years. Gary married his high school sweetheart, Linda DeShaw on February 15, 1972, and built a life with their son John. Gary was well known and loved in Babbitt. He served the Babbitt Fire Department as a fire fighter and an ambulance supervisor. Gary eventually became an EMT instructor throughout Northeastern MN. Gary was a Lions Club and Babbitt Gun Club member. His favorite place was The Shack in Squaw Lake with his friends and his son John enjoying the outdoors either hunting, fishing or snowmobiling. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Camo was his favorite color. Besides a deep love for the outdoors, Gary had a deep respect for our country. Every truck he owned had a United States flag on its bumper and a flag always hung at 52 Elm Boulevard. He loved to read cowboy Western books. Above all his accomplishments, Gary was a dedicated husband, a profound dad, and a true, loyal friend. His storytelling captivated his grandchildren, leaving them with many wonderful memories of their grandpa.
Gary is survived by his wife Linda, his son John, daughter-in-law Camille (Kinzer), two grandchildren, James and Elizabeth, brother Jimmy, sister-in-law Oni, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Babbitt at 11:00 A.M. with visitation being held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ey.
