Gary Henry Hauta, 68, of Cook, MN passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home after a fourteen-month battle with cancer. Gary was born and raised in Virginia, MN and graduated from North Boone High School in Poplar Grove, IL in 1969. He then attended Rock Valley College in Rockford, IL. He joined the Army in 1972 and served in the 8th Infantry Division in Germany as a paratrooper. Gary attained the rank of Specialist 5th Class and served honorably until his discharge. He fondly remembered jumps with foreign paratroop forces from France and Germany.
After military service, Gary returned to Minnesota. There he worked for Kantola Construction before he set out on his own and formed Gary Hauta Construction. He was known as an excellent carpenter with high standards. Gary married Patricia King on May 27, 1983. They raised three boys together: Forrest, Nolan, and Evan. Gary’s family was what made him most proud and most happy. His interests included motorcycles, old tractors, nature, music, coaching youth baseball and soccer, collecting antique signs, learning about regional, world, and military history, watching the Minnesota Twins, keeping up to date with current events, deer hunting, and all things Finnish. When relaxing at home, he could be found wearing his signature red t-shirt and blue jeans while drinking a Coca-Cola.
Gary is survived by his wife of 37 years Patricia (King) Hauta of Cook, MN, step-son Forrest Pearson of Cook, MN, sons Nolan (Amanda) Hauta of Dubuque, IA and Evan (Hannah) Hauta of North Branch, MN, grandchildren Hugo Hauta and Milo Gary Hauta of Dubuque, IA and Aubriella Franzmeier of North Branch, MN, mother, Pearl “Sunny” (Dishneau, Hauta) Hecomovich of Angora, MN, siblings Kathleen Snell of Angora, MN, Justin (Laura) Hauta of Cook, MN, Jason (Jan) Hauta of Elk River, MN, and Jennifer Hauta of Coon Rapids, MN, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Gary was preceded in death by his father Henry Hauta.
Gary will always be remembered for being intelligent, kind, soft-spoken, humble, and independent. Gary was quick-witted, observant, and a good listener. He appreciated the little things in life and understood the importance of family. The world has lost a one-of-a-kind: our dear devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, friend, and inspiration.
o
A public graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, June 20th at Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia, MN at 2:00 PM.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.