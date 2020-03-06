Gary L. Aslakson, age 69, of Hibbing and formerly of Burnsville, MN, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Waterview Pines in Virginia. He was born January 22, 1951, in Hibbing the son of Genford and Marcella (Wherland) Aslakson. He was a graduate of Hibbing High School.
Gary was a working musician - playing guitar with several bands in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area. In 2006 he was inducted into the MN Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Delcounts. He enjoyed watching the MN Twins and Vikings.
Gary is survived by his special friend: Sue Sager; son: Justin Aslakson of Aurora, MN; siblings: Marilyn Roy of Brooklyn Park, MN, Richard (Liz) Aslakson of Rayville, LA, and Tom (Mary Jean) Aslakson of Buhl, MN; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and nephew: Jim.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home Chapel in Hibbing. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Hibbing Park “Maple Hill” Cemetery.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
