Gary Leo Gwash, of Eveleth and Virginia, died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at his home in Eveleth surrounded by family.
He was born March 7, 1960 in Virginia, Minnesota to Jerome and Arlene Gwash. Gary attended Hibbing Vo-Tech where he studied automotive repair. He worked for Big B auto in Virginia and was a 38 year employee at Napa Auto Parts in Virginia. Gary enjoyed hunting and shooting at the ore flats with his family.
Survivors include his children: Gary (Christina) Gwash and Kelsey (Ryan) Barrieau; six grandchildren; siblings: Michael (Gail), Clayton (Sue) and Russell (Mary Jo); several nieces and nephews including Richard Gwash and Becky Rice.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial service for Gary will be 11am Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert with Pastor Mickey Olson officiating. Friends may gather one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Private family burial will take place at a later date in the Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia, Minnesota.
