Gary Nicholas Plesha, 69, of Gilbert, MN passed away on January 1, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born to William and Shirley (Sodervick) Plesha on April 29, 1950, in Virginia, MN.
Gary grew up and attended school in Gilbert, MN and graduated from Virginia, MN in 1968. He attended Mesabi Community College and Bemidji State College.
He had multiple jobs, from J & L mining to Power of Peat, and bartending at various places. He loved watching the MN Twins and Vikings games. He also had a love for fishing, grouse and deer hunting.
What brought him joy was spending time with his daughter and grandchildren.
Gary is survived by daughter, Jackie Plesha of Mt Iron; granddaughter, Amaiyah Nilsson; grandson Joshua Bruner; sisters: LuAnne (Mickey) Thompson of Gilbert MN, and Dori (Tracey) Plesha of Lakeville, MN; nieces: Jill (Cory) Medalen, and Sarah (Joseph) Burja.
He was preceded in death by his parents William and Shirley, and brother William Plesha.
There will be no services per Gary’s wishes. Inurnment will be in Forbes Cemetery in the spring.
