Gayle D. Lilya, age 82, of Virginia and formerly of Tower, MN, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Essentia Health – St. Mary’s in Duluth peacefully with family at her side. She was born September 6, 1937, in Tower the daughter of Roy and Irene (Mickelson) Sjoberg. She was a graduate of Tower-Soudan High School. Gayle was united in marriage to William J. Lilya June 2, 1962 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Tower.
Gayle worked as a homemaker. She also worked at the Tower Dress shop and at Fingerhut. She was a member of St. James Presbyterian Church. Gayle enjoyed spending time with her family and always had a tasty home-cooked meal waiting for them. She also enjoyed spending time at their cabin on Lake Vermilion.
Gayle is survived by her husband: Bill; sons: Scott (Amy) Lilya of Chaska, MN, and Michael (Stacy) Lilya of Blaine, MN; a sister: Joy Raudio of Mound, MN; Grandchildren Molly, Andrea, Joseph, Lindsay, and Landon Lilya; and numerous extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Roy and Terry; and special friends: Sandy Moraski and Mary Kilpila.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the 11:00 am Memorial Service Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. James Presbyterian Church in Tower. Pastor Doug Workman will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Lakeview Cemetery in Tower. Memorials are preferred to the donor’s choice.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Vermilion, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Tower. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
