Gerald (Bud) Joseph Adamic, age 95 of Ely, MN passed away peacefully at 5:15 August 22nd.
Bud was born January 23, 1924 to Joseph and Eda (Perino) Adamic in Gilbert, MN, moving to Chisholm, MN when he was 2. There he later met the love of his life, Doris Pagliaccetti. They were joined in marriage August 28, 1948, and had been married just 6 days shy of 71 years.
He is survived by his wife Doris, children; Geraldine (Frank) Lahti, Joel (Deb) Adamic, Barbara (Randy) Neumann and Martina (David) Jarecki, 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He was a kind, gentle and loving man. A very devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed.
In his time in Ely, he was a member of the Lion’s Club, Knights of Columbus, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and the City Council. He was an Industrial Arts teacher and carpenter, receiving his degrees from Dunwoody and St. Cloud State. He loved hockey, playing on the St. Cloud Huskies Hockey team and later being a assistant high school hockey coach. He was a proud WWII veteran, being a photographer and rear gunner on the B17 bomber. His other love was golfing – spending many hours helping to clear the land for the modified Ely golf course and playing every chance he got. After retirement he and Doris spent their winters in Mesa, AZ.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Mary Elizabeth, infant son, mother, father, sister Genevive Brown, and brother Duane Adamic.
His funeral services will be held September 14th at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Ely.
