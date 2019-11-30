Gerald “Jerry” L. Spragg, passed away October 15, 2019.
Gerald “Jerry” Lee Spragg was born December 8, 1948 in Biwabik, the son of Kenneth and Josephine (McRoberts) Spragg. He was a graduate of Biwabik High School, class of 1966. On August 31, 1985, he was united in marriage to Cheryl (Loose) Spragg. Jerry had degrees in Social Science and Anthropology, Water Treatment Technology, and Mortuary Science. It was his last career that gave him the greatest sense of pride and accomplishment in his professional life, serving as a funeral director for over 20 years and retiring from Range Funeral Home in 2012.
Jerry was in various community organizations, including, Member and Past Exalted Ruler of Eveleth Elks Lodge 1161, Member and Past President of the Northern Club, and past Member of the Virginia Lions Club and Odd Fellows.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Cheryl; son, Michael (Angela) Chasensky; daughter, Melissa (Chad) Fasig, all of Bloomington, IL; granddaughters, Raegan, Mackenzie, Kira and Ella; sisters, Joan (Pat Warmath) Potter of Gilbert, Pat (Allen) Neros of Duluth, Linda Hall, and Donna Wittkopp, both of Virginia; aunt, Edna (Eddy) Gulbranson; uncle, Jack Vukovich; special friends, Kevin and Chris Daley of Stillman Valley, IL, Christy, Cassie and Aiden Vandervort-Salo; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law, and friends. Last but not least, his ever-faithful little dog and companion, Shadow.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Leo Potter; and great nephew, James Dass.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Range Funeral Home in Virginia from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
