Gerald Peter Anderson passed away in North Kansas City , Missouri on March 31,2020 after fighting a long courageous battle with cancer.
Gerald was born in Cook, Minnesota to Gilmer Anderson and Rita Anderson ( Mainville ) on October 16, 1950. The love of his life Claire Anderson has passed away after her battle with cancer on April 1, 2020. Just 27 hours after Gerald. Gerald was precedded in death by his parents Gilmer and Rita, one brother Marvin Mainville, and two sisters Elaine Mcgunnigle, Margaret Narum, and his granddaughter Katie Jourdain
He is survived by his long time friend Janice Carmody, of South Saint Paul,Minn and two sisters Beverly Johnson of Lakeville , Minn, and Joanne Stewart of Homosassa, Florida
Gerald has a son James Scott Anderson of South Saint Paul, Minn and a daughter Geraldine May Lusty (Lawrence Lusty) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Gerald also has 4 stepchildren Duane Samn ( Jennifer Samm) of Kansas City Missouri. Deborah Self ( Shane Self ) of Gladstone, Missouri. Ben Samn from Shakopee, Minn, and Leslie Hayes ( Shawn Hayes ) of Petersburg, Florida
Gerald has 20 grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren. He also has numerous nieces and nephews.
