Gerald (Jerry) William Mayry, age 82 of Iron, died May 9, 2020 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living Residence in Mountain Iron. He was born March 22, 1938 in Clinton Township, the son of Elias and Ailie (Mannisto) Mayry. He was born, raised, and lived in the Iron/Forbes area his entire life, and was a 1956 graduate of Cherry High School. He married Karen Folkedahl on September 7, 1957 at the Forbes Riverside Lutheran Church.
Jerry was a General Foreman at Eveleth Taconite for 31 years; and farmed his entire life. He logged, hauled and peeled pulp, and ran a sawmill with his sons, grandsons, and other family members for over 50 years. Jerry liked gardening, keeping busy on the farm and at the sawmill, hunting, fishing, camping, riding his four wheeler around the “block”, and spending time with his grandchildren and family. He liked driving around the township to see what everyone had going on, and he was always helping people with their projects. Jerry and Karen took “road trips’, traveling throughout the United States. He enjoyed traveling to Canada with the “Crow Lake Team”, and Elk hunting out west. Jerry was a member of the Faith United Lutheran Church in Iron.
Jerry is survived by his Children: Jane Honeycutt of Virginia Beach, VA, Brad (Bonnie) Mayry, of Iron, and Patricia (Robert) Schley of Iron; Siblings: Thomas (Linda) Mayry of Iron, and Sandra (Dennis) Farden of Iron; Brothers and Sisters-in-law: Muriel Mayry of Iron, Dave (Debra) Folkedahl of Naperville, IL, Donna Parczyk of Virginia, Neil (Shelly) Folkedahl of Fargo, Vern (Laurie) Folkedahl of Grundy Center, IA, Dennis Hurst of Duluth, and Jean Clewette of Iron: Grandchildren: Peter (Julie) Ramfjord of Iron, Lucas Ramfjord of Hibbing, Chandra Gholson of Virginia Beach, VA, Elizabeth Honeycutt of Virginia Beach, VA, Ashley (John) Joki of Virginia, Krystal Ramfjord of Virginia, Zachary Mayry of Minneapolis, Adam (Chelsea) Mayry of Virginia, Lindsay Mayry of Eveleth, Abby (Brody Tetrault) Mayry of Iron, Thomas Schley of Iron, Aliisa Mayry of Iron, and Taylor Schley of Iron: Great-grandchildren: Briana, Mia, Greyson, Avery, Rylen, and Camden: Great-great-granddaughter: Briley; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his loving wife: Karen; parents: Elias and Ailie; Mother and Father-in-law: Margaret and Nels Folkedahl; infant son: Warren; Daughter: Margaret Ramfjord; Son: Stephen; Son-in-Law: Brian Ramfjord; and Brothers: Ronald, Richard, and Robert.
Honorary Casket bearers: Grandsons: Peter, Lucas, Adam, Thomas and Zach; Warren Anderson, and David Mayry
A Celebration of Life and Visitation will be announced at a later date with inurnment at the Forbes Riverside Cemetery. Family Services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To leave a remembrance of Jerry, see www.baumanfuneralhomes.com.
