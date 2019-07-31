Gerard (Gary) John Van Baak, age 76, passed away peacefully, at his home, on July 29, 2019.
Born on December 13, 1942 in Albert Lea, Minnesota, Gary grew up in the small farming community of Hollandale, Minnesota.
He married Dorothy (Greeney) on September 1, 1962, and they moved to Chisholm, Minnesota in 1963.
Gary devoted his professional life to the insurance industry starting with Thorpe Financial. He continued his career working for MSI Insurance for eighteen years. In 1986, Gary and Dororthy bought the Abraham Insurance Agency. Renamed the Van Baak Agency, they ran the business until their retirement in 2018, when they handed it over to their daughter, Karen. During his career, Gary served on several committees and became president of the MN Independent Insurance Agents in 2001. He continued to serve on this board until his retirement.
Spending time with his family and friends at his home on the lake, as well as duck hunting on Nett Lake, and fishing Little Trout and Lake Vermilion, were Gary’s favorite past times. He was an avid sportsman who always had a story to share.
He is survived by his wife of almost 57 years, Dororthy of Lake Vermilion, daughters, Cynthia (James) Skubic of Virginia, Michele Van Baak (Jerry Lang) of Bowstring Lake, and Karen Van Baak of Chisholm. He had six grandchildren: Laura Skubic, Erika (Jason) Strahan, Sara (Bailey) Felix, Marisa Wollenzien (Matthew Prokosch), Conor Wollenzien, and Jack Bryan. He also had one great grandchild: Thatcher Strahan.
Gary was preceeded in death by his parents, Gerard and Marie Van Baak and father and mother in-laws Joseph and Ruth Greeney.
Per Gary’s wishes, there will be a private family service on a later date.
