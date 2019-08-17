Gerhard Henry Kok, 95, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 and is at rest with God and family.
Gery was born in Plaza, North Dakota to Henry and Helen (Laumeyer) Kok on November 26, 1923. His family moved to their farm in Long Prairie, MN when he was a young boy. He served on the Aircraft Carrier, Vella Gulf CVEIII, during WWII from November 14, 1944 until January 6, 1946. Gery was united in marriage to Helen Kohnen on June 12, 1948 at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis, MN. They made their home and raised three children in Babbitt, MN, where he worked as a mill-wright for Reserve Mining Company. He always had a project going on at home. One project that kept the whole family busy, was Kok’s Popcorn Truck. He retired in 1986 after 30 years at Reserve Mining.
After his retirement, Gery and Helen were snowbirds for the next 25 years, spending most of their winters in Texas. They also enjoyed visiting their sons in Florida and Arizona.
Gery was a family man who enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and gardening.
He was active in the St. Pius X Catholic Church, the Babbitt VFW, American Legion, and Knights of Columbus.
His later years were spent at Edgewood Vista, the last two in Memory Care and Hospice. A heartfelt thank you to their staff and Hospice for the loving care Gery received. We will miss him greatly.
He is survived by his children, Patty (Dave) Ferrell and William (Kim) Kok; daughter-in-law, Barb Kok; brother, Dave (Barb) Kok; grandchildren, Chris (Angela) Ferrell, Marie (Ben) Today, Melissa and Katy Kok, Jenny Bailey, and Alethea (Toby) Holden; 9 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Helen; his parents; son, Mark; infant son, Steven; brothers, Jerome Kok, Ken Kok, and Alan Kok; sisters, Irene (William) Hogan and Odelia Watkins.
A memorial mass will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church at 11:00 am with visitation one-hour prior. Fr. Brandon Moravitz will officiate. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
