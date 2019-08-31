Glen L. Howe, 67, lifelong Iron Range resident, died Friday, August 16, 2019 in the Heritage Manor, Chisholm.
Born May 29, 1952 in Grand Rapids, he was the son of Harry M. and Arleen J. Howe. Glen was a 1970 graduate of Grand Rapids high school, was a member of the Nashwauk Lutheran Church, and retired from EVTAC with 37 years of service. Glen and Jane (Fuller) were married on February 14, 1997 at midnight in Las Vegas.
Glen was an extremely devoted and loving Husband, Father and Son. He grew up on King Lake and was able to return to his homestead in 2012 to enjoy retirement and spend quality time with his Mother, family and nature. Glen was an avid hunter and fisherman.
His parents, Harry and Arleen Howe preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Jane; daughters, Christine (Ross) Towner and Brenda Howe; step-sons, Devin Hatfield and Darren (Elizabeth) Hatfield, all of Chisholm; grandchildren, Michael, Alice, Kandyce, Henry, Maxwell, and Weston Hatfield; sisters, Audrey Brown of Gilbert and Carol (Roger) Radunz of Bovey; and his grand dogs, Shiloh and Bear.
The family would like to give special thanks to Doctors Khan and Imholtze; and the numerous health care professionals that cared for Glen.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. memorial service on Saturday, September 7, 2019, in the Nashwauk Lutheran Church. Burial will be in the Balsam Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.
