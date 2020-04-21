At the family’s request and due to current events the Celebration of Life for Gloria A. Doran (Petrich) on Saturday May 2, 2020 has been rescheduled. Her services will now be held on Friday July 31, 2020 from 10 am-12 pm at Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home in Eveleth.
To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Doran as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
