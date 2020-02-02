Gloria (Petrich) Doran, 70, of Maple Plain, MN died peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Haven Homes Nursing Home.
She was born on March 20, 1949 to Ludwig and Frances (Cvek) Petrich in Eveleth, MN. Gloria was part of the 1967 graduating class of Eveleth High School. Working locally for Angie’s La Via Bella Salon, she displayed her amazing talents and passion for hairdressing. She had incredible Christian faith and was actively involved with all aspects of her church. Her unconditional love for Jesus never went unnoticed. She also enjoyed baking, cooking, sewing and spending time with her grandson Jarvis, whom she was so dearly proud of. Gloria loved both her children and grandchildren more than words could explain. Her beautiful smile and love she gave will always be remembered.
She was proceeded in death by her parents Ludwig and Frances (Cvek) Petrich and her three brothers Robert, Edward and Ludwig.
She is survived by her son Shawn (Kim) Omersa of Centennial, CO and her daughter Sara Omersa of Brooklyn Park, MN. Two very precious grandchildren Jarvis Omersa and Lauren Omersa. Her four sisters Frances (Leonard) Kucza of Alborn, MN; Rose Marie (Bruce) Anderson of Eveleth, MN; Louise (Douglas) Coombe of Hibbing, MN and Mary Shields of Lakeland, FL.
Numerous nieces and nephews and one very special goddaughter and niece, Annie (Coombe) Thyne of New Richmond, WI who never left her side through this courageous battle and was there with her while she took her last breath.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home in Eveleth with burial to follow at the Eveleth Cemetery.
