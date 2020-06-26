Grace Amelia Benz, 78, of Hibbing, died Sunday June 21, 2020.
She was born in Mora, MN on April 23, 1942 to Marvin and Helen Grummons. Grace married Gerald Walter Benz on Nov. 28, 1959.
She died peacefully in her home of 50 years where she and Jerry raised their loving family and lived life to the fullest. Grace was a strong woman who loved her family unconditionally, possessed a gift for gardening, a passion for arts and crafts and always had a talent tor seeing the best in everyone. She also upheld an amazing faith by volunteering her services at church. Grace was a compassionate person who poured her heart and soul into everything she did.
She is survived by her children Dennis (Sheryl) Benz, Scott (Kandi Rice Scheurer) Benz, Gregg Benz, Penny (James) Wilkerson; her brother Duane (Kathy) Grummons and grandchildren: Garrett (Sarah) Benz, Dustin (Kiley) Benz, Jon (Michelle) Benz, Jordan Benz, Austin (Jordan Benes) Benz, Daniel Benz, Moriah Benz, Travis (Hailey) Wilkerson, Hailee Wilkerson, Jennifer Wilkerson, Felicia (Patrick) O’Connell, Traci Whitlock, Zack Benz, Jake Szweduik and Trevor Minerich. Grace is also survived by her 20 great grandchildren, all of whom she loved unconditionally.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Benz, her daughter Audrey Benz, her brother Robert Grummons and her parents Marvin and Helen Grummons. Grace’s family would like to thank Fairview Hospice for their sympathetic care.
o
Due to the coronavirus, a celebration of Grace’s life will be scheduled and announced in the future to be held at her home.
To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.