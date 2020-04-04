Grace E. Kleven, 75, of Eveleth, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Essentia Health Virginia.
Grace Estella Kleven was born March 28, 1945 in Virginia to Hjalmer and Myrtle (Aaseng) Sather. She graduated from Mountain Iron High School in 1965. Following high school, Grace worked at the Eveleth Shirt Factory. On March 3, 1979, she was united in marriage to Carl Kleven, Jr. in Eveleth. The couple moved to Casper, WY and moved back to Eveleth in 1981.
Grace enjoyed counting change and making people happy. She was known for being a social butterfly with a heart of gold and loved being around people. Grace was also known as “Amazing Grace” to her closest friends.
She is survived by her children, Allen (Sarah) Kleven of Forbes, April Autio of Eveleth, and Sally Cass of Little Falls; grandchildren, Jared Arola, Ty Autio, and Jace Autio; siblings, Wayne (Pat) Sather, Tony Sather, and Kathy Sather; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl; sister, Melissa; and sister-in-law, Helen
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
